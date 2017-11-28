Just when you thought that Donald Trump couldn’t sink any lower as president, over the weekend it was reported by the New York Times that he has suggested to at least two people that the now infamous Access Hollywood where he boasts to Billy Bush about assaulting women is “not authentic.” There’s really not a lot of room for interpretation there, so is Trump really trying to insinuate that the tape — that he himself apologized for and dismissed as “locker room talk” — was somehow faked or fabricated?

If anyone would know, it’s the good people at Access Hollywood themselves, and on Monday evening, hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover took a moment to address the issue by stating irrefutably that the tape is indeed real. “We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape,” Morales started off, before Hoover continued. “According to the New York Times President Trump told two people that the Access Hollywood bus tape, the one where he bragged about grabbing women by the you know what, is fake.”

“Let us make this perfectly clear, the tape is very real, remember his excuse at the time was locker room talk? He said every one of those words,” Morales stated. Trump has not yet commented on the New York Times report, but it’s likely only a matter of time before he fires off a tweet about it.