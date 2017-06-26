Last week, the Trump administration made the curious decision to not allow cameras to roll during the daily press briefing (and did not give a reason for that decision). This move was met with annoyance and anger by some in the press corps, but none as fiercely as CNN’s Jim Acosta, who confronted Spicer at today’s briefing. In the above audio clip, Acosta (along with an OANN reporter) repeatedly asked the press secretary why he wouldn’t turn on the cameras, to which Spicer said he didn’t want to overshadow Trump’s Rose Garden statement.
Following a continuing war of words throughout the weekend, Acosta was in no mood for today’s video-less briefing format. The CNN correspondent fired off a series of tweets lambasting the administration from keeping information from the American public.
Turn the cameras on then, CNN. You don’t have to do as they tell you, so force their hand.
I’ve been thinking the same thing. Make them make you turn them off.
And everybody has cel phones, right? Facebook live that shit.
They can’t risk anything that would have them barred from the press area. Turning on the cameras when they have been officially told not to would do that very thing, and I have a feeling that is what the White House is trying to get them to do. To break protocol so that they have a legitimate reason to kick them out, and thus choke off their coverage.
This is utterly detestable behavior from the White House.
It would be one of the biggest news stories of all time if CNN lost their press credentials over refusing to turn a camera off. They should absolutely call the white house’s bluff on this one.
The one thing cable news values more than anything is access. They will push just as far as they think they can without consequence & then will inevitably pull back. It’s precisely why the news stations haven’t gone even harder on the adminstration.
