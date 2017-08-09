Getty Image

In July, President Trump tweeted that the U.S. military would no longer accept transgender enlistees or allow transgender personnel continue to serve, a move that could affect an estimated 11,000 troops in active-duty and the reserves. While the ban hasn’t gone into effect, and some military branches have rejected it already, five active-duty service members have filed a federal lawsuit against President Trump over the ban. Via the Washington Post:

The plaintiffs are a Coast Guard member who has written a prospective letter of resignation; an Air Force active-duty service member of nearly 20 years who served twice in Iraq; and three Army soldiers.

In a statement, one of the plaintiffs said they were worried about what would happen to their family if the ban went into effect.

The suit, filed by five anonymous Jane Does, says the ban violates their constitutional rights under “both the Equal Protection component of the Fifth Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment.”

The five plaintiffs said they relied on the Obama administration lifting the transgender ban to come out to their commanding officers and serve openly. On top of the constitutional violations, the suit wants the court to find that the ban would break promises made to members of the military by the government after they enlist:

“Because they identified themselves as transgender in reliance on defendants’ earlier promise, plaintiffs have lost the stability and certainty they had in their careers and benefits, including post-military and retirement benefits that depend on the length of their service,” the suit states.

The suit is the first to be filed in response to the ban, with many more expected if it becomes official.

(Via Washington Post)