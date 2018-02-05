Rep. Adam Schiff Takes Aim At Trump’s ‘Executive Time’ After Trump Calls Him A ‘Leaker’

Since Americans learned about President Trump’s “executive time” — the reported hours per day in which he watches TV, tweets, and texts his friends — it’s become another aspect of this presidency that borders upon parody. As a result, “executive time” has resulted in a number of memorable tweets, and Monday was no different.

Earlier on Monday, Trump took time to single out Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, who has spent much of the last few weeks criticizing Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) over the House GOP’s memo attacking the FBI. In his tweet, Trump called Schiff “Little,” a common insult from the president, and Trump accused him of committing crimes by routinely leaking information.

Schiff responded in kind to the president, albeit in a much more measured tone, with a dig at the concept of “executive time.”

“Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of ‘Executive Time,'” Schiff wrote. “Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or … really anything else.”

Schiff is currently pushing for a Democratic memo written in response to Nunes’ to be released, so he’s likely to remain a target of Trump’s social media barbs for the foreseeable future.

