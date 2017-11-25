Getty Image

Al Franken released a new apology on Friday in the wake of additional allegations of inappropriate touching by the Minnesota senator. Franken previously apologized this month after TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden spoke about a being kissed and groped by Franken without her consent.

Franken’s latest apology has the comedian-turned-senator saying he feels “terribly [he’s] made some women feel badly,” while also stressing his behavior comes from being a “warm person.” Franken doesn’t directly address the inappropriate touching claims beyond saying he’s “crossed a line for some women.” Franken’s statement did not signal any suggestion of resignation being a possibility.

Here’s Franken’s statement via AP:

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations,” he wrote. “I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that.” He continued: “I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”

How Franken’s latest response to his past behavior goes overoutside of his immediate circle is about to be determined almost immediately.

(Via Associated Press)