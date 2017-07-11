David Letterman And Al Franken Sit Down And Discuss Climate Change In Personal Terms In ‘Boiling The Frog’

#David Letterman
07.10.17

David Letterman is delivering on his post-Late Show promise of diving into more serious journalistic affairs, first by joining the National Geographic climate change docu-series Years of Living Dangerously, and is now taking his knowledge of one of the most serious threats to mankind and is spreading it through easy going conversations with Senator Al Franken. In Funny or Die’s Boiling the Frog, Letterman and Franken spell out the seriousness of climate change in simple, but personal terms, and why certain politicians are so dead set on claiming it’s all fake. Episode one kicks off with Franken explaining the series (above).

In Episode two, Franken dives right in, claiming that the Koch brothers and their fossil fuel empire led to an army of lobbyists through Citizens United. Letterman delivers a stressed outlook of the average American who cares about climate change but can only control so much. He asks, “What can I do?” And the question of whether calling your representative actually matters is answered by Franken: “We really take it seriously.”

Rhode Island Senator and climate change expert Sheldon Whitehouse joins Letterman and Franken to explain carbon pricing in episode three, which is essentially like the scene from Fight Club in which Jack explains cynically: “Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don’t do one.”

Or, better put by Whitehouse, the cost of the damage of climate change is baked into the cost of the product to offset said damage.

#David Letterman
AL FRANKEN CLIMATE CHANGE david letterman

