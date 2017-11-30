A long few weeks have passed since Leeann Tweeden lodged the first sexual misconduct allegation (groping and kissing without consent during a 2006 USO tour) against Al Franken. Another woman quickly came forward to accuse the senator of photo-op rear groping after he was in office, and two more women soon added claims that he also grabbed their behinds while posing for snaps. A fifth woman, an Army veteran, now claims that Franken blatantly grabbed her breast while posing for a photo op.
The alleged incident took place in 2003 while Franken was touring the USO circuit (as with the Tweeden allegations) in his comedic capacity. Stephanie Kemplin tells CNN that Franken put his arm around her for a photo and kept on reaching until he was cupping her breast:
“When he put his arm around me, he groped my right breast. He kept his hand all the way over on my breast. I’ve never had a man put their arm around me and then cup my breast. So he was holding my breast on the side. I remember clenching up and how you just feel yourself flushed. And I remember thinking — is he going to move his hand? Was it an accident? Was he going to move his hand? He never moved his hand.”
Kempin added that the incident lasted up to 10 seconds, and she’s “confident” that this was no accident. As for the photo that she provided to CNN, the vet says that she turned her body “to shift Franken’s hand off her breast” before before the flash went off, so the image doesn’t show the alleged groping. Although she smiled for the camera, Kempin stated that the entire process made her feel “embarrassed” and “numb.”
Franken has issued repeated apologies as continued allegations surface while also claiming that he doesn’t remember these photo ops. His spokesperson takes a similar tactic here. “[H]e takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct,” the statement said. However, Franken himself has conceded that he simply has no idea if more women will make accusations against him.
(Via CNN)
Sad as it is to read these stories, I would like to offer that not another head goes on the chopping block (Democrat, Republican, or Independent) until the POTUS is held accountable for committing the exact same–or worse–atrocities.
What that statement boils down to is nobody should held accountable until the biggest megalomaniac on the planet finally admits he was wrong about something.
Which is A) won’t happen, and B) isn’t really really the answer.
@poonTASTIC I’ll concede that my comment wasn’t the most rational, and that POTUS probably won’t be held accountable, but it doesn’t change the fact that we’re still basically ignoring 20+ corroborated allegations that have been leveled against POTUS.
That letter from the women of SNL sure is aging well.
Strange that she would pose for 10 seconds with Franken’s hand on her breast, only to shift just before the photo was taken…
I’m not saying she’s lying, but 10 seconds is a long time, especially to pose for a photo. This isn’t 1903.
Strange how you keep showing up defending this guy, as accusation after accusation keeps being leveled against him…
I’m not saying you’re a partisan opportunistic shitbag, but it’s okay to say that groping women is bad whatever someones political persuasion is.
@Verbal Kunt – you really are a fucking idiot aren’t you? I never once defended the guy. I openly said that he should resign. I also said that they need to follow through with the ethics investigation b/c it sets a precedent.
Nice try though.
Interesting that Roger Stone knew about this 12 hours prior to it being released… Seeing the she worked at Fox News and was/is a friend of Hannity’s… seems off.
Laying out what we know. – Leeann Tweeden worked at FoxNews and was/is a friend of Hannity – 12 hours prior to Tweeden releasing her story, Roger Stone tweets about it. [mobile.twitter.com] – She states that she was assaulted by Franken when he badgered her to practice a kiss, she agreed (to shut him up), he kissed her forcibly. – No one was around to witness the kiss – Franken disagrees with how the kiss occured – Tweeden says he groped her while asleep, but evidence she provides fails to back up the accusation – Franken apologizes and agrees to the investigation, but stands by his claim that the kiss didn’t occur the way she says
Sure looks like you were defending him pretty hard there, buddy.
@Verbal Kunt – Not at all. Just literally laying out the facts that were known at the time.
If it seems that I am defending him, that’s on you and your own inference.
Also, from the same set of comments:
“I stated on the other article that if he’s guilty he needs to step down, but it’s just very fishy the way this all occurred. – By: ImBateman”
What else do you have, genius?
“And that’s why I snuggled in closer and smiled during the last 10 seconds.”
“I was in a war zone… You were on a USO tour — are you trying to boost the morale of the troops or are you trying to boost your own?” she said. “I just feel so sorry for that young girl in that picture. … You’re immediately put on the spot. What are you going to do? What are you going to do? Your mind goes a mile a minute. Who was I going to tell?”
You couldn’t report it?
[www.sexualassault.army.mil]
“According to CNN, Kemplin is a registered Republican who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.”
[heavy.com]
I’ll stop now. That’s all I needed right there.
I am a huge supporter of women speaking out against harassment and assault, I’m very happy that people are are paying the consequences for their actions, but this one smells like bullllshit.
I dunno, this guy sounds like he gets (or used to get) handsy with all the ladies, and I’ve been groped and subsequently frozen, before physically manipulating my way out of it. And who do you tell, without sounding stupid or petty or ? Your boss? Your superior if you’re in the armed forces? No, if you’re a woman in that situation, you keep your mouth shut and accept it as part of life, that’s what you do. I don’t understand why some of you guys don’t understand this yet.