Elizabeth Warren Silenced Over Coretta Scott King Letter

Al Franken Says That His Republican Friends In Congress Are Secretly Concerned About Trump’s Mental Well-Being

02.12.17 26 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

On Friday night, Al Franken appeared on Real Time (the same episode in which Jim Jefferies told Bill Maher to “f*ck off”) and addressed the subject of Donald Trump’s mental well-being. There, he explained how — in regard to the Republican Senators who he speaks with — there is a “great concern” that’s privately expressed: “There’s a range in what they’ll say, and some will say that he’s not right mentally.”

On Sunday morning during a visit to CNN’s State of the Union, Franken continued the conversation with Jake Tapper, who wanted to know whether Republican Senators had really “expressed concerns about President Trump’s mental health.” And Franken answered that, yes, there were some who worried “in the way all of us have this suspicion. He lies a lot.” He did stress that “It’s not the majority of them, it’s a few.”

Franken calmly continued to express how this is not something that one would desire in a leader: “That is not the norm for a President of the United States, or actually for a human being.” Well, he does have a point. Regardless of Trump’s mental well-being, his lying and chronically impulsive behavior have raised alarms for some Americans.

TAGSAL FRANKENbernie sandersdonald trump

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP