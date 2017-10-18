When Jeff Sessions last spoke with Al Franken in public, the attorney general blamed the Democratic senator from Minnesota for his committing perjury at his Senate confirmation hearing. It seems the four months since haven’t been enough to heal whatever wounds were suffered then because, during Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, he quickly began verbally sparring with Franken. “Since you have qualified your denial to say you did not ‘discuss issues of the campaign with the Russians,'” the senator asked, “what in your view constitutes issues of the campaign?”

Sessions said he had “conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time, regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country.” Franken interrupted briefly to point out that the attorney general hadn’t really answered his question, however, but the latter refused to budge. “That’s been the suggestion that you’ve raised, and others, that somehow we had conversations that were improper. No, no, no. You had a long time Sen. Franken. I’d like to respond.” Addressing Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Franken noted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) “went two minutes over” and, since they were going to cut him off, he wanted to make sure he had plenty of time to ask Sessions “some questions.”

“No, Mr. Chairman, I don’t have to sit in here and listen to his charges without having a chance to respond. Give me a break,” Sessions exclaimed. In response, Franken noted he was “the one who testified,” but told him to “take whatever time you want” after Grassley briefly settled their dispute. “It was not a simple question,” an irate Sessions said of Franken’s question from their first heated encounter in March. “The lead-in to your question was very, very troubling, and I answered it to you in a way that I felt was responsive to what you raised in your question. Let me read it to you.”