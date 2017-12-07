Al Franken, the embattled Democratic politician from Minnesota, will resign from his post in the U.S. Senate “in the coming weeks.” Franken’s decision to step down comes not long after many of his party colleagues, led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), asked him to do so following the seventh accusation of sexual assault. His departure also comes mere days after Rep. John Conyers (D-Michigan) finally decided to retire after facing several accusations of sexual misconduct with female staffers, and subsequent calls for him to step down. Both men initially balked at the idea of resigning.
During Thursday’s address, Franken said “in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate.” He also threw in a few relevant references to President Trump and Senate hopeful Roy Moore:
“I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party. But this decision is not about me. It’s about the people of Minnesota, and it has become clear that I can’t both pursue the Ethics Committee process and at the same time remain an effective senator for them.”
Minnesota Public Radio initially reported Franken was expected to resign late Wednesday, but the senator’s official Twitter account denied the report. “Not accurate,” read a tweet. “No final decision has been made and the Senator is still talking with his family. Please update your story.” Moments before his official address on the Senate floor, however, CNN reported Franken would definitely be resigning, according to several sources. Soon after, Franken confirmed these reports during his Senate address.
Since mid-November, when the first allegation of inappropriate behavior was levied against him by KABC TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden, Franken has issued several apologies for his reported past misconduct. Whenever calls for him to resign were made, however, the senator said he would await the outcome of the Ethics Committee’s investigation. “I’ve been trying to take responsibility by apologizing,” he told congressional reporters during a rare press conference in late November. “We are going to cooperate completely with the ethics investigation.”
not gonna have to worry about behaving in all those photo ops anymore
Translation: I have always adored and honored all females, except for those bitches I mimicked grabbing their tits who are lying about me, which is why I’m quitting.
Do you really think touching a kevlar vest is the same as touching tits?
Everything else is accusations which he claims aren’t true / accuate, just as there are accusations against Trump / Moore.
The difference being Franken knows it’s not helping his party / country, so he’s stepping down, whereas the other two on the Republican side just deny deny deny as long as they can push forward their agenda.
@poonTASTIC you obviously haven’t studied GOP math.. 1 hands within 1-inch of a kevlar vest with full clothing undernearth + a claim of making an unwanted pass at someone = 15 vagina-grabs + N Count of Pedophilia x Pi.
Did I say equals? I meant less than, sorry
So …. he didn’t actually resign? He’s just waiting for the news cycle to spin on.
Moore’s turn. Then Trump’s.
I think this was the only thing he could do, at this point, but I find myself agreeing with the (conservative) author here: [www.mediaite.com]
@Buckaroo B thanks for the link, this (conservative) guy hit the nail on the head. Also had a good link to another article by the same author pointing out some curious aspects of Tweeden’s story [https://www.mediaite.com/tv/mediaites-john-ziegler-defends-al-franken-in-fiery-hln-debate-weve-lost-our-minds/]
What pisses me off the most is how people reacted to the photo of Franken “air-groping” (i.e. “not groping”) Tweeden – they acted like it was a photo of Franken sneaking into her bedroom and grabbing her bare breasts while she was sleeping.