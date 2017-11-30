The Senate Ethics Committee Has Opened A Preliminary Inquiry Into Al Franken Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

11.30.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

On Thursday, two more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations — including photo-op groping and a wet, open-mouthed onstage kiss — against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN). This brings the total to six accusers, who have made themselves known beginning a few weeks ago with TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden’s claim of nonconsensual kissing and groping (with photographic proof of the latter) by Franken during a 2016 USO tour

The claims have since mounted, and Franken has said all along that he would cooperate fully with an ethics probe into himself. Well, the Associated Press reports that the Senate Ethics Committee has announced the formal opening of a preliminary inquiry into all of the sexual misconduct allegations. Via NBC News’ Frank Thorp on Twitter, the official statement includes a very meta-acknowledgement that, well, these announcements don’t usually happen at such an early stage! Yet the matter has grown unavoidable:

“While the Committee does not generally comment on pending matters or matters that may come before it, in this instance, the Committee is publicly confirming that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into Senator Franken’s alleged misconduct.”

You can read the full announcement below.

(Via Associated Press & NBC News)

Around The Web

TAGSAL FRANKENCONGRESSSENATESEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP