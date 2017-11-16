Getty Image

Minnesota Senator Al Franken joined the ever-growing list of men accused of sexual harassment on Thursday when TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken kissed her and groped her without consent during a USO tour in 2006 — before Franken was a Senator — potentially marking him as the Democrat in Congress known to be a sexual harasser by Rep. Jackie Speier as described in her recent congressional testimony.

Franken quickly issued a brief statement, explaining that he didn’t remember the incident in the same way as Tweeden recounted, but he nonetheless expressed his “sincerest apologies.” As for the photo of Tweeden sleeping while Franken apparently groped her, the senator stated, “it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

In a longer statement, Franken has again apologized to Tweeden, his constituents, and everyone who considers him “an ally and supporter and champion of women.” Here’s more: