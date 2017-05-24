Will This Be The Thing That Unites Congress?

Al Franken Reportedly Devoted A Full Chapter Of His Upcoming Book To The ‘Exceptionally Smarmy’ Ted Cruz

News Editor
05.24.17

Getty Image

Politics aside, not many people like Ted Cruz, and he hasn’t exactly retreated to a quiet senatorial existence following his presidential bid. Instead, he’s still challenging everyone and recently made a fool out of himself while trying to argue constitutional law with Sally Yates, which resulted in much mockery at how Cruz tries to make himself seem like the “smartest person in the room.” Meanwhile, one rather beloved senator, Al Franken, was preparing to plug his upcoming memoir, A Giant in the Senate. According to a USA Today interview with journalist Susan Page, Franken actually set aside a full chapter to discuss his distaste for the junior Texas senator:

While the book provides a glimpse at some surprising friendships among senators across ideological lines, there are no kind words in it for Ted Cruz. The Texas senator gets an entire chapter of his own, titled “Sophistry,” that describes him as “singularly dishonest” and “exceptionally smarmy.” (Cruz’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.)

“You have to understand that I like Ted Cruz probably more than my colleagues like Ted Cruz,” Franken said in the interview, “and I hate Ted Cruz.”

In addition, EW.com reports that Franken explained (at NYC’s Vulture Festival) his decision to trash Cruz. Franken says he has a general rule of not repeating private conversations with people if “it makes them look bad.” However, he “made an exception” for Cruz because he feels that strongly about the guy.

And oh boy, tidbits are starting to fly from this chapter. On Twitter, the Austin American-Statesman‘s Jonathan Tilove revealed one of the book’s pages, which revolves around a joke about Cruz (for D.C.’s annual Gridiron dinner) by Amy Klobuchar (D-MI). Klobuchar had softened the joke when she and Franken told Cruz about it, at which point, Cruz gave them a “patronizing” lecture about the First Amendment. So, Franken rewrote the joke in his head, and this happened:

Around The Web

TAGSAL FRANKENted cruz

Innovative Minds

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 2 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 5 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP