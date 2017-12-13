The Alabama special Senate election guaranteed one dramatic showdown between Republican Roy Moore, alleged pedophile, and Democrat Doug Jones, former prosecutor of child predators. Although some sketchy polls skewed people’s perceptions of what would go down tonight, this was largely presumed to be a close race where turnout would be everything in a deep red state.
In the end, Jones managed to defeat Moore and the horse he rode in on. The New York Times and CNN both called the race for Jones with 89% of the vote in. The results? Jones wins with 50% and Moore trails with 48.4%.
The race was a significant one not only because Republicans were holding a 52-seat Senate majority (and every win is clearly a crucial one) but because President Trump has been incredibly vocal in his endorsement of Moore and denouncement of Jones. As such and especially because of the controversial stances and alleged actions of Moore, this special election was a litmus test of whether Republicans would follow suit on Trump endorsements during the 2018 midterm elections. And now, there’s an indication of how those might shake out.
Also of note — Moore banned the Washington Post from his election night shindig, which was surely some form of payback after the outlet broke the initial allegation of Moore having sexual contact with teens when he was in his 30s.
Over the weekend, a CBS poll indicated that a large majority of Alabama Republicans believed that the sexual assault allegations against Moore are false. A Tuesday exit poll further indicated that 54% of Alabama voters felt that the allegations had little to no impact on how they voted. Yet it seems that not nearly enough of them turned out to vote for Moore.
UPDATE – 11:10pm EST: President Trump has delivered a “congratulatory” tweet to Jones while stating “a win is a win,” and “the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”
(Via CNN, New York Times & ABC News)
This is a referendum. Take note, Republicans. No seat in America is safe if Alabama can flip.
Alabama didn’t flip, it’s not a blue state now because Jones won, anymore than America is full of MAGA hat wearing racists because Trump won. Hillary was a horrendous candidate and the democrats didn’t understand that if you pick some one awful enough, they can’t win. Republicans just learned the same lesson here. Doesn’t matter what your demographic is, if you put a pedophile up for election, people won’t like that
@Staubachlvr ” if you put a pedophile up for election, people won’t like that” you mean maybe ‘~half of people voting’ won’t like that.
Im not so sure, didn’t america just elect a pedophile to the presidency
The lesson, as always, is do not diddle kids.
Just to nitpick, though, what Moore is accused of is not technically pedophilia, for which the cut off of the victim is I believe 13. I think the youngest Moore accuser was 14. Not sure what the legal terminology, but I learned this from countless To Catch a Predator marathons on MSNBC. Just to nitpick.
I wouldn’t use semantics to argue fondling a 14 against her will while your a grown man isn’t pedophilia.
Not semantics, definition. Still gross, but incorrect terminology.
Ephebophilia technically I think.
It’s more poetic to call him a pedophile, but sure, it’s “innaccurate”. But I don’t really care about accuracy in describing someone who wants to fuck 14 year olds
If you want to be the guy who publicly states a nitpick in a law regarding a possible pedophile then more power to you. Thats a strange hill to die on though.
If Chris Hanson can come out of nowhere to ask you about the cookies, condoms and Jagermeister in your hands, it’s pedophilia in my book.
It’s absurd that it was this close at all, but it wouldn’t be a red state without unabashed hypocrisy & shame.
Man…the fact that anyone beating a pedophile is considered a “surprise” is a sad commentary in regards to the state of things.
