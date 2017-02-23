Fox News’ contributor Alan Colmes — known to cable news viewers as the liberal half of Hannity & Colmes — has unexpectedly passed away at at the age of 66. The cable news network reported the sad news live on this morning’s edition of American News room. Few details are known at this time, although Colmes suffered from a “brief illness,” as revealed by his wife, Jocelyn Crowley. Family representatives released this statement:
Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.
Colmes was beloved and respected by his colleagues and other political figures, including many conservatives. He continued to sporadically appear on Fox News broadcast segments, although he concentrated upon his talk radio show during the latter part of his career.
Tweeted tributes began to pour in after news of Colmes’ death broke.
(Via Fox News)
Join The Discussion: Log In With