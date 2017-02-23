Fox News

Fox News’ contributor Alan Colmes — known to cable news viewers as the liberal half of Hannity & Colmes — has unexpectedly passed away at at the age of 66. The cable news network reported the sad news live on this morning’s edition of American News room. Few details are known at this time, although Colmes suffered from a “brief illness,” as revealed by his wife, Jocelyn Crowley. Family representatives released this statement:

Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

Colmes was beloved and respected by his colleagues and other political figures, including many conservatives. He continued to sporadically appear on Fox News broadcast segments, although he concentrated upon his talk radio show during the latter part of his career.

Tweeted tributes began to pour in after news of Colmes’ death broke.

Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2017

So sad to hear of the death of Fox News colleague Alan Colmes. He and I agreed on little, but I liked him immensely. Good guy. R.I.P. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2017

Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) February 23, 2017

I can tell you tears r flowing @FoxBusiness @FoxNews right now. We are all devastated by the loss of kind soul @AlanColmes may god bless RIP — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) February 23, 2017

Just heard of death of Alan Colmes; the kind of liberal I loved-smart, witty, and fair; never backed up, but always backed up his views. RIP — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 23, 2017

(Via Fox News)