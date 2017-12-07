Alec Baldwin Lashes Out At John Oliver And Stephen Colbert For Turning Late Night Shows Into ‘Grand Juries’

#Dustin Hoffman #John Oliver #Stephen Colbert
Managing Editor, Trending
12.07.17

Getty Image

Alec Baldwin can’t seem to stay away from Twitter. He claimed to be leaving the platform after comments about Rose McGowan and her allegations against Harvey Weinstein. He left his personal account at the time and decided to keep to the Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Foundation account. Only to “continue to post re our work w the arts and environment.”

Of course, that afternoon Baldwin used the account to break from that and respond to Asia Argento’s criticism of him before blocking her. Since then, he has used the account to retweet Michael Rappaport’s criticism of John Oliver grilling of Dustin Hoffman and post his own criticism of both Oliver and Stephen Colbert.

Baldwin addressed Oliver questioning Hoffman on Monday, prompting him to post a tweet chastising the host and Colbert for turning the late night interview circuit into “grand juries”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dustin Hoffman#John Oliver#Stephen Colbert
TAGSALEC BALDWINDUSTIN HOFFMANJOHN OLIVERSTEPHEN COLBERT

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP