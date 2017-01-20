Trump Turns Against Fake News Despite His Use Of It

Alec Baldwin Brings His ‘SNL’ Trump Impression Out To Protest On Inauguration Eve

01.20.17

Alec Baldwin brought a little bit of his Trump impression from SNL with him to Michael Moore’s inauguration protest in New York City. The documentarian and Trump critic led the protest alongside celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Robert DeNiro, the latter kicking off the event by reading a set of made up tweets from the president. This would be enough for an entertaining counter protest, but Baldwin was also on hand to drip a little Trump flavor into the festivities.

TAGSALEC BALDWINdonald trumpINAUGURATION
