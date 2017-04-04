Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones turned heads when he apologized for his support of the #PizzaGate conspiracy theory, thereby disavowing himself and his website from the matter. Don’t let the public relations move fool you, however, as Jones’ penchant for challenging his polemical targets to fights or talk repeatedly with fellow conspiracy mongers hasn’t budged. Consider his latest outburst during InfoWars’ live web show on Tuesday, which took issue with Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman from California who has repeatedly vilified his Republican counterpart, Devin Nunes in the press.

Following comments from guest Roger Stone about Schiff and other congressmen’s “fear-mongering,” Jones interrupted to make a point about the representative. Or at least perhaps he thought he was making a point, though what resulted from Jones’ comments was a profane, unhinged rant that was decidedly homophobic:

“I’m not against gay people, okay? I love them. They’re great folks. But Schiff looks like the archetypal c*cksucker with those little deer-in-the-headlight eyes and all his stuff. And there’s something about this fairy, hopping around, bossing everybody around, trying to intimidate people like me and you. You want to sit here and say that I’m a goddamn, f*cking Russian? You get in my face with that I’ll beat your goddamn ass, you son of a b*tch… You’re the people that have f*cked this country over and gangraped the sh*t out of it and lost an election.”

Schiff happens to be heterosexual and married, not that it matters when spittle is flying out of Jones’ mouth. Further, he shouldn’t be unloading a homophobic rant at all.

There’s plenty more, as Jones later explains what irks him the most is what he perceives to be Schiff’s suggestion that people like him and Stone are “foreign [agents].” Hence why the congressman’s office understandably declined to comment on the matter when asked by The Hill. As for whether Jones will be sorry for this particular outburst, only time will tell.

(Via Media Matters For America, The Hill and Vice News)