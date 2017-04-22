Asking State District Judge Orlinda Naranjo for a mistrial wasn’t the only bonkers news item produced by Alex Jones and his ongoing custody battle on Friday. The InfoWars host, whose choice admissions during his cross-examination involved smoking pot to test its strength and denying his lawyers’ “performance artist” claims, also released a statement specifically for the media. The short post essentially asked reporters who are covering the trial, which pits Jones against his ex-wife for custody of their children, to be “respectful and responsible.”

“I urge the press to be respectful and responsible and to show due deference to the process of the law and respect boundaries defined for this case so that a fair result can be found,” said Jones. “Above all, this is a private matter. This is about my family and only my family. I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep this circumstance confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence”

Alex Jones releases statement on his ongoing custody trial: “I urge the press to be respectful and responsible" pic.twitter.com/SLDFeDK1jY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 21, 2017

As Twitter, The Hill and other outlets have pointed out, however, Jones’ penchant for peddling in baseless conspiracy theories often lacks the kind of respect his statement demands. The InfoWars host has attempted to amend this behavior recently, especially with regards to the #PizzaGate controversy that resulted in threats of violence. However, one of the more alarming exceptions to Jones’ talking points is his belief that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a “false flag” operation.

Jones gave what was dubbed a “final statement” on the matter following the presidential election in November. “I don’t know what the truth is,” he said on his show. “All I know is the official story of Sandy Hook has more holes in it than Swiss cheese.” However, the conspiracy theorist rehashed the subject in March when a guest brought it up. “I can’t prove it one way or the other.” Respectful and responsible, indeed.

