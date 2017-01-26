Infowars

Proud Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is making outrageous claims again … claims that may be garbage or the actual truth. It’s hard to tell the difference when the White House press secretary blatantly lies while Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway calls the tactic “alternative facts.” Jones previously bragged (truthful or not) about a post-election phone call from Donald Trump, who allegedly thanked Jones and his audience for all their support. Of course, this “support” translated into the spreading of insane conspiracy theories, but hey.

On an InfoWars episode (and as transcribed by Media Matters), Jones cheered Trump on for labeling CNN and Jim Acosta as “fake news” during a press conference. The InfoWars held out Breitbart and Matt Drudge as pillars of truth while calling CNN journalists as “little kids” who are attacking Sean Spicer with lies, lies, lies. And then Jones dropped the claim that he was offered White House press credentials, but he’s not sure whether he’ll take them because it call comes down to money:

“I know I get White House credentials, we’ve already been offered them, we’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the money to send somebody there. I want to make sure it’s even worth it. I don’t want to just sit there up there like ‘I’m in the media, look our people are there.’ People don’t understand this paradigm, we’re devolving in a good way, power from the federal government back to the people, back from the centralized MSM [mainstream media] to the people, just like Trump said in his speech. “But there is investigative journalism, or people to interview in DC. Might be good to put a few reporters there, it’s just all a money issue. That’s why it’s important for people who are watching us to know, you are our sponsors. You’re the reason we’re able to do this. You’re the reason we’re able to have the crew and do what we do and change the world.”

Is it true? We’ll never know unless we see Jones raving and ranting on C-SPAN from the White House. He’d probably even rip his shirt off while trying to make a point to whatever Associated Press reporter angered him for, you know, denying chemtrails exist. What is definitely true is that Jones put out a call for funding. And all of the Infowarriors will soon aid the cause in an effort to rule the White House press room.

Yep, Jones may be nuts, but he knows how to play his audience.

UPDATE: As if on cue, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told Talking Points Memo, “Alex Jones is not credentialed for any type of press pass to the White House.” Yep, it was all about soliciting donations for Jones.

