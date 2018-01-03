Between plagiarizing Russian propoganda and getting wild conspiracy theories onto mainstream television, you would think InfoWars host Alex Jones couldn’t rise any higher. Thankfully, President Trump decided to send the internet (and the world) into a tailspin of international panic with his “Nuclear Button” tweet directed at North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. While the turbulent dicatorship has since re-opened a diplomatic line of communication with South Korea, critics of Trump’s latest brashness have ridiculed the current president without fail. Many have even suggested his “size” talk referred to something else.

Yes, that’s right. During Wednesday’s afternoon broadcast, Jones decided to defend his president against what he described as “the media trying to say the president has small genitals.” (Which, to be fair, it was in some circumstances.) Why? Because Trump “doesn’t even have small hands,” which doesn’t matter since it’s merely “a wives’ tale” that it determines other attributes:

“Now the media went into conniption fits and the headlines from MSNBC are Trump’s sexual obsessions may destroy the earth. They’re the ones saying hey we got a bigger nuclear button than you, we got a bigger arsenal, more powerful, and it works. Nothing to do with the media trying to say the president has small genitals. And by the way he doesn’t even have small hands, and by the way that’s a cliche, and a wives’ tale, and not even true as well. Medical doctors will tell you it’s the feet size. But the point is — that it’s more comparable. And that’s not even an exact metric.”

Of course, as one Twitter user pointed out, this was by no means the first time Jones had defended Trump against such accusations or insinuations. It is, however, the first time the InfoWars host had addressed the subject in 2018.

