Alex Jones is still embroiled in a custody battle with his ex-wife, but still is managing to find time to do his show and defend his name. The conspiracy theorist has seen plenty of odd information leak out of his appearances in court, including a run in with mind-erasing chili and the notion that his entire persona is an act. Not true according to Jones, even though many of the things he’s put into the public sphere would have a normal person hoping others think it’s an act.

Jones continued his defense over the weekend in an hour-long video titled “Sandy Hook Vampires Exposed.” It’s a clip that promises “new information about Sandy Hook” according to the Austin American-Statesman, but soon ignores all of that to go into a possibly chili-fueled rant about the sexual prowess and manhood of Alex Jones: