While a Sandy Hook parent squarely blamed Congress for the Las Vegas mass shooting — in which Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people (with over 515 more injured) — unrepentant Sandy Hook “truther” Alex Jones wasted no time in hatching a new conspiracy theory. Jones, of course, famously claimed that the 2012 Newtown shooting was a “false flag” attack that was orchestrated by the government (with “actors” filling in for grieving parents), and he stayed consistently insane here. As seen in the above InfoWars clip, Jones claims that he predicted (last week) that the Vegas massacre would take place.

Not only that, but Jones accuses “Deep State” Democrats of orchestrating the Vegas mass shooting (as a hoax) to launch a Civil War in the U.S. He believes that event was planned around the 100th year of Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution, which was led by Vladimir Lenin against the existing government. Before Jones comes around to mentioning O.J. Simpson (for real), he says this during a Monday Infowars installment:

“The literal grandchildren of the folks that financed the Bolshevik Revolution out of New York and London are now bragging saying Bolshevik 2 is launching. I told you over and over again that I believe their November 4th launch terror date was a smokescreen for them to begin launching terror attacks in October. They will get successively more intense until you basically come punch-drunk to them, then they’ll launch their main attack.”

Jones then supposes that O.J. Simpson’s release from prison on Sunday (after he served nine years) was all part of the grand plan, although he doesn’t really tie that to any logical train of thought other than “the media” paying attention to O.J. in Nevada. None of it makes sense, of course, but Jones also manages to blame Antifa, big pharma, and a nonexistent second shooter before all is said and done. As Business Insider’s Max Tani noted on Twitter, it was as if Jones followed his own conspiracy-theory checklist to the letter.

(Via Infowars on YouTube& Media Matters)