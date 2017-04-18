The parental custody trial of Infowars host Alex Jones shall be going down in Austin for the next two weeks, and if today’s opening remarks are any indication, this is gonna be explosive. Jones is currently locked in battle with ex-wife Kelly Jones, who wants the court to remove his full-custody status of their three children. The two divorced in 2015, and she argues that he’s unstable because his Infowars episodes include threats to break Alec Baldwin’s neck and recommendations for Jennifer Lopez to visit Somalia and be “gang raped.” Those are valid concerns from any mother, but Jones’ attorney has argued that he’s simply acting, i.e., “performance art.”
Well, Jones hasn’t ripped his shirt off in open court yet, but he’s not having a first great day in court, and his attorney, Randall Wilhite, may need some de-stressing mechanisms soon. Of great importance on Twitter is a tweet from Buzzfeed News’ Charlie Zarzel, who posted a statement from Kelly Jones’ attorney, Bobby Newman. Apparently, Alex previously couldn’t remember (during a deposition) “what grade his kids were in” because he had just eaten “a big bowl of chili.”
What does that mean? Because the act of visualizing a gassy Alex Jones does not produced wonderful results, and it gets worse. Ben Hartman tweeted that Jones was seen “making faces” and “shaking his head” in the court room after Newman stated that his live-in girlfriend “does private hotel massages.”
Quality human being.
Also, Ben Fartman. That is all.
WTF does he put in his chili?
Well if he’s anything like Limbaugh, probably a shit-ton of prescription opioids.
Yeah, because he’s the same as Limbaugh. What the fuck are you on? He and Limbaugh have nothing to do with each other. This whole article is a major hit job.
Dude, you can’t be serious with that. You’re trying to defend this guy?
@lunchpunkdrove is a satire account. Pretty sure.
I can’t speak for Jones, but things usually take about an hour to get explosive at my house after a big bowl of chili.
I highly doubt that that the dialogue went: “Hey Alex why can’t you remember what grade your kids are in?” “I ate a big bowl of chili, that’s why.” Alex Jones has been warning us for years that the left will stop at nothing to try and ruin him.
He’s quite capable of ruining himself, no one on the left is needed for that. Alex Jones is a piece of shit garbage human who deserves everything bad coming his way.
Your tinfoil is showing.
The fact he can’t remember what grades his kids are in should be enough of a statement, without even going into the why.
Wait…is this Alex Jones?
He’s done a pretty good job at that himself. But don’t ask me, ask one of those leftist Newtown parents. Or the proprietor of Comet Ping Pong. Or anyone without a severe chemical imbalance.
He’s a fetid artichoke of wasted humanity.
Are we sure they only have three kids? I bet Alex Jones could hide at least two more small children in his jowls.