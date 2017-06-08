Although NBC’s Megyn Kelly promoted her Sunday Night show while telling people she wasn’t going to get too political, she’s sure … getting political! Her debut episode featured Vladimir Putin mocking the heck out of her questions, and now, she’s interviewed Alex Jones, the man who’s launched a zillion politically-oriented conspiracy theories and gleefully spread the insane Pizzagate fake-news story. And apparently, the Kelly-Jones interview not go well because he unleashed a truly bizarre rant shortly after she left his Austin studios.
In the above clip, Jones accuses Kelly of doing things that she promised not to do. Did she ask the “wrong” questions? Whatever the case, Jones says he told Kelly that her kids would die of cancer (he believes pediatric cancer exists because of “population control”), and he starts flashing photos of them together on the screen. Then Jones — who already pretends like he’s the most virile man in the universe — declares that he was not at all attracted to Megyn Kelly, and he insults her looks and mental state:
“Not feminine. Cold. Robotic. Dead. I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly. That’s not an insult to Megyn Kelly. I talked to a lot of other folks that know her. They say, ‘No. It’s the same.’ Because you’re dealing with … sociopath? A psychopath? I don’t know.”
Jones continues to rant while telling Kelly that he warned her about so many things, but she’s part of the evil globalist cause. He then insists that she works for “the New World Order,” which he says will fail. Sadly, there’s probably a good chance that this InfoWars episode packs more of a punch than the interview that will actually air. Yet Kelly, who enjoyed modest ratings for her premiere, will see a boost from the Jones bots who tune in to watch.
Things appeared to be going well in this photo, but guess not!
What the fuck did I just read?
“You’re so smart and pretty and funny will you go out with me?”
“Whatever, you’re a fat ugly cow anyway.”
I have met too many ‘men’ who are like this. Sad.
Of the little bit I know about Alex Jones (Joe Rogan podcast, Brendan’s channeling on the Frotcast) I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s all “that not what I believe… it what people are saying an believe and I was repeating it… but I didn’t say that I believed those thing… Megyn Kelly is fine looking lady for a globalist shill trying to destroy America and eat your children”
I’m sure she’s an emotional wreck upon finding out about your non-attraction. What a sleazeball…
He seems like he would be the life of a party
So Alex Jones is marketing his interview with Megyn Kelly which helps establish his name and position and voice. Next up UFC fighter calls her opponent names and promises to destroy her in their upcoming fight only available on pay-per-view, call your provider now.
Hold on…Alex Jones said some crazy shit on his show?! Way to keep your finger on the pulse, Uproxx…
Two people I’d like to see on permanent vacation
He’s just bitter that this Megyn Kelly “defection” is pulling back the curtain a bit on the fact that a lot of these crazy talking heads on TV don’t actually believe everything they spout. They are just caricatures whoring themselves out for the money. The national “news” networks have become professional wrestling… all scripted angst and drama while guys in suits count the money.