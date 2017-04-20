Alex Jones finally broke his silence about the claims made about his persona during his ongoing custody case, using it to once again take aim at the “mainstream media.” The problem for Jones is that it goes against his legal team’s defense and it possibly goes against a gag order issued by the judge. The order in question covers details about Jones’ divorce dating back to 2013, but it isn’t clear if this covers the new details.
Most were well aware that Jones wouldn’t be able to keep silent once his name and character were being discussed across the media. The details about chili amnesia and shirtless videos all played into his lawyer’s claim that Jones was a “performance artist,” something that clearly didn’t sit well with the Infowars leader. Jones stepped back behind the desk on Tuesday to defend himself against the media attacks and to make sure his audience knows that he’s not fake news and he’s not an actor according to Salon:
“If I put a top hat on and play the part of the head of Goldman Sachs saying, ‘I’m screwing you over; I love the mega banks; I’m gonna rob you; world government’s good’ I’m illustrating how George Soros and other people think of you — I don’t literally believe that,” Jones explained.
Jones specifically cited the time he painted his face like the Joker, a villain from the Batman series: “People got freaked out,” he said, adding, “It was powerful; it was a powerful performance; that’s why people were so freaked out.”
“You know I keep thinking people are smart; this is the real me,” Jones said, pointing to himself. “The Bill of Rights, the Constitution, the republic, changing the world, Brexit,” Jones ranted.
