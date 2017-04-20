Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Alex Jones finally broke his silence about the claims made about his persona during his ongoing custody case, using it to once again take aim at the “mainstream media.” The problem for Jones is that it goes against his legal team’s defense and it possibly goes against a gag order issued by the judge. The order in question covers details about Jones’ divorce dating back to 2013, but it isn’t clear if this covers the new details.

Most were well aware that Jones wouldn’t be able to keep silent once his name and character were being discussed across the media. The details about chili amnesia and shirtless videos all played into his lawyer’s claim that Jones was a “performance artist,” something that clearly didn’t sit well with the Infowars leader. Jones stepped back behind the desk on Tuesday to defend himself against the media attacks and to make sure his audience knows that he’s not fake news and he’s not an actor according to Salon: