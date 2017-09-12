InfoWars

Alex Jones, our favorite screamy conspiracy theorist (“screamy conspiracy theorist” would make a good band name), revealed a bombshell accusation about the White House on Monday’s new episode of InfoWars. Allegedly, Jones says — according to “high level sources” known only to him — someone within the United States government has been feeding President Trump “small dosages of sedatives” that render him drugged up and slurring his words by six or seven o’clock in the evening.

As to how Trump hasn’t noticed the fact that he’s being intentionally drugged, Jones has an explanation for that, as well:

So notice, “Oh, he’s mentally ill. Oh, he’s got Alzheimer’s.” They isolate him then you start slowly building up the dose, but instead of titrating it like poison, like venom of a cobra, or a rattlesnake, or a water moccasin where you build it up slowly so that you get a immunity to it, you’re building it slowly so the person doesn’t notice it. First it’s almost zero, just a tiny bit and then a little more and then your brain subconsciously becomes addicted to it and wants it and so as the dose gets bigger and bigger you get more comfortable in it. The president’s about two months into being covertly drugged.

Ever the American patriot, Jones notes that he’s risking his life to reveal this highly sensitive information, which is apparently “the kind of thing that gets you killed.” He also claims that the same thing happened to President Reagan after he was shot in his first year in office, but that he was given a cold blood transfusion that causes brain damage. Stay woke, everybody.

(Via Media Matters)