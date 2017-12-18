Getty Image

Yet another extremely powerful man is stepping down from his position of power after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to light. 9th Circuit appeals court judge Alex Kozinski announced that he was retiring immediately after a number of allegations sparked an investigation of an apparent long-running pattern of inappropriate behavior. Via the Washington Post:

In a statement provided by his lawyer, Kozinski apologized, saying that he “had a broad sense of humor and a candid way of speaking to both male and female law clerks alike” and that, “in doing so, I may not have been mindful enough of the special challenges and pressures that women face in the workplace.” “It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent,” he said. “For this I sincerely apologize.”

Kozinski added that he had been urged in his circle to remain in his position as a judge, but he felt it would be an impossible task to remain an effective judge while defending himself at the same time. He stands accused of making sexual comments, inappropriately touching, and showing pornography to women in his chambers, including former clerks.

Named to the appeals court by Ronald Reagan in 1985, Kozinksi was known for frequent media appearances and inserting quips into his written opinions. Following the first allegations against Kozinksi to be made public, he said, “If this is all they are able to dredge up after 35 years, I am not too worried.”

(Via Washington Post)