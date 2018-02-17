Last Gang

Last October, former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass publicly named her ex-bandmate Ethan Kath as her longtime abuser. The accusation has spurned into a defamation lawsuit, with Kath suing Glass for claiming that he raped her while they were both members of Crystal Castles. In January, Glass filed a motion in January to have Kath’s suit dismissed, and in a new interview with The Daily Beast, she speaks out against the lawsuit.

In her original harrowing statement, Glass expanded on her relationship with Kath, explaining how Kath began taking advantage of her since she was 15. Up until 2008, the legal age of consent in Canada was 14. The country’s current age of consent is 16.

“He tracked me down and showed up places I was hanging out and we eventually reconnected. I was very young and naive and in a compromised position in my life,” she wrote. “I perceived him as a local rock star because I had seen his band, Kill Cheerleader, on TV.”

In her Daily Beast Interview, Glass spoke candidly about how no one questioned Kath’s abuse as it was happening, leading her to feel like she could not question it either.