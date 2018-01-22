Alison Brie Addresses The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brother-In-Law James Franco At The SAGs

01.21.18

Immediately following James Franco’s Golden Globe win, he was accused of inappropriate behavior by several women, and others brought up his well-documented flirtation with a 17-year-old girl in 2014. Many wondered if Franco would skip the SAG Awards (like he did with the Critic’s Choice Awards), but he showed up while choosing to avoid the red carpet, where his sister-in-law, Alison Brie, fielded a question on subject that’s on everyone’s mind these days.

The GLOW actress first voiced support for victims of sexual misconduct, but she stressed that she did support her family, which obviously includes James as an in-law. She also asserted that “not everything” that has appeared in reports is true, all while maintaining that it’s important to listen to accusers:

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family. Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do. It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.”

Certainly, this wasn’t a question that Brie wished to answer on the red carpet during an important night for her own career, and it’s not an enviable spot in which to stand. She stood in the precarious position of potentially upsetting many people, and Brie was also following Scarlett Johannson’s speech at the Women’s March, where she called out Franco’s apparent hypocrisy for wearing a Times Up pin at the Globes and said that she’d like that pin back.

For those who anticipated an uncomfortable Franco speech on Sunday night, it never happened. Franco lost the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award to Gary Oldman, and it remains to be seen whether Franco gets an Oscar nod following those sexual misconduct allegations.

