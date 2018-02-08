Getty Image

The fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal has continued, as both Olympic officials and law enforcement were slow to act in their investigations. It appears more people who knew about Nassar’s acts may soon be unveiled.

According to gold medalist Aly Raisman, former Olympic team coach John Geddert may have known about Nassar as far back as 2011. Raisman told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she and her teammates would discuss how Nassar sexually abused them during “treatments,”and Geddert was within hearing distance:

“We would talk about it amongst ourselves. And one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before. And John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn’t say anything. I don’t know what he (Geddert) did or didn’t do from there. I know he didn’t ask us any questions, but that is just why we need the full, independent investigation to get to the bottom of who knew about this.”

Raisman said she hopes the U.S. Olympic Committee’s probe releases all of its findings to the public. She also doubled down on her previous assertion that her sport is “rotting from the inside” and needs to be rebuilt. “This should have never ever happened,” Raisman told Tapper. “You know, if one adult listened or had the character to act … we would have never met him.”

Michigan investigators are currently investigating complaints against Geddert, who is retired from coaching. Meanwhile, Raisman told People that she may skip the 2020 Olympics to help fight sexual abuse as an epidemic.

(Via CNN & People)