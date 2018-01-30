UPROXX/Getty Image

Three of the most powerful companies in the world, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan, are teaming up to build, from the ground up, a new healthcare company. It’s a blockbuster of an announcement, right on the heels of CVS buying out Aetna. All involved are speaking realistically about it being a vast challenge, but Jeff Bezos, in the New York Times article detailing the plan, gets real with his goals: Make health care more efficient, for the three companies, and from there, perhaps, the rest of America. So what does this mean for you?