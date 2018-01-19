Shutterstock

Amazon’s Prime service keeps adding perks to its already impressive collection, but of course, the main draw for many members remains the free, 2-day shipping. Of the estimated 90 million subscribers, the vast majority subscribe at the $99 annual rate with around 19% of members opting to pay monthly.

Well, Amazon has thrown down its first price increase for prime members since 2014, and the monthly members now have even more incentive to open their wallets to the annual rate. The service’s monthly rate has increased from from $10.99 to $12.99 (18%) as of Friday, but the annual rate will stay the same.

Amazon hasn’t specifically addressed why the monthly rate went up while the annual one stayed the same, other than a spokesperson commenting to CNET that Amazon wishes to continue developing program perks to satisfy the “tremendous appetite” of its Prime members. It simply appears that Amazon took a look around the market and based the decision upon competitors’ packages, via USA Today:

Forrester analyst Brendan Witcher said “when compared to similar offerings in the market, the $10.99 monthly Prime offering was priced too low.” Cobbling together a similar offering including delivery and free Cloud storage would cost far more, he said. Not raising the price for annual subscribers is more about creating loyalty, he said. “Leaving the annual rate as is fits with their strategy to encourage customers to see Amazon as a brand that will be part of their regular lives, rather than a monthly purchasing consideration.”

However, the price increase won’t affect all monthly members. Recode notes that the rate for those on government assistance will continue at $5.99, but for everyone else, Prime’s monthly subscribers will now pay $156 rather than $132 per year, which is a far greater amount than the relative $99 bargain enjoyed by the annual members.

It must also be noted that both monthly and annual members enjoy unlimited Prime Video access as part of their membership. In addition, Prime Video is available for an $8.99 monthly rate as a stand-alone subscription without additional perks including Prime shipping.

(Via USA Today, CNET & Recode)