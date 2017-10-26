Amazon Has Reportedly Gained Wholesale Pharmacy Licenses In Several States

#Drugs #Amazon
10.26.17 31 mins ago

Shutterstock

Amazon is already planning on entering customers’ homes, but the online retailer could soon be coming to your medicine cabinets, too. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Amazon has been approved by several states’ pharmaceutical boards for wholesale distribution licenses.

So far, Amazon has been approved for licenses in 12 states — Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon and Tennessee — adding much fuel to speculation that Amazon would enter the prescription drug delivery business. At least one license also allows for Amazon to distribute medical devices. That is, the Nevada license allows Amazon to handle “legend pharmaceuticals, supplies, or devices and hypodermic devices.” Legend pharmaceuticals, which require a prescription, are designated by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, industry analysts are unsure whether Amazon will buy or partner with an existing delivery business or build its own operation from the ground up. Two of the employees listed on the license applications recently joined Amazon from a medical device design and manufacturing firm as well as a prescription drug delivery company. Still, while a lot of signs point to Amazon becoming a prescription drug deliverer, some are skeptical of the reality.

“Just seeing the license itself, obviously it tells you some information but it doesn’t tell you the whole story,” Nicodemo Fiorentino, a health care consultant to the pharmaceutical industry who first discovered Amazon’s licenses, said. However, Amazon would still need to become a licensed pharmacy in order begin shipping prescription drugs and medical devices.

(Via St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drugs#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONbig pharmaDRUGSPharmaceuticalspharmacyprescription drugs

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP