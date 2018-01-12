The U.S. Ambassador To Panama Has Resigned Because He Says He Can ‘No Longer Work For Trump’

#Donald Trump
01.12.18 1 hour ago

Despite defenses from outspoken voices in conservative media, President Trump has confusingly offered a denial that also acts as confirmation of his “sh*thole” remark regarding immigrants from Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti. Naturally, the president’s comments were confirmed by Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in the room because Trump’s comments came during a discussion of a broader immigration deal. And in what appears to be a case of coincidental timing, the U.S. ambassador to Panama has announced his resignation from his position.

A former Marine Corps helicopter pilot and career diplomat, Ambassador John Feeley told the State Department, which is already reeling from cuts and unfilled positions, that he wasn’t comfortable working for President Trump. Here’s part of his resignation letter:

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies. My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come.”

While it’s been reported that Feeley had already decided to resign prior to Trump’s “sh*thole” comments, the underlying sentiment remains the same.

While not specifically mentioned by President Trump, Panama is located in a region that Trump has frequently targeted with his off-handed remarks and on-handed policy decisions.

(Via Reuters)

