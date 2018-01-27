Huge blast rocks Afghan capital #Kabul, ambulances race to the scene pic.twitter.com/4tzLN4aAPl — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 27, 2018

At least 95 people are dead and 158 others are wounded following after an attacker driving an ambulance filled with explosives detonated the vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan.

CNN reports that officials are stating the explosion occurred around after the ambulance passed through a security checkpoint. The Taliban have taken credit for the attack, adding to a bloody week that also included gunmen attacking the Intercontinental Hotel which is also located in Kabul. Officials indicate that the driver was initally passed through the first security checkpoint claiming they had a patient headed to hospital. It was at the second security point that the explosives-riddled vehicle exploded as a result of the driver being recognized.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of Afghanistan, decried the attacks as “insane, inhuman, heinous and a war crime” and called for further action being taken to prevent future attacks of terror.

Terrorist attack on civilians & hospital in #Kabul is insane, inhuman, heinous and a warcrime. We will bring its perpetrators to justice & take necessary measures to avoid such barbarism in the future. Int Community must take further action against state sponsored terrorism. We condemn this terrorist act and share the sorrows and loses of our people. Our priority and focus right now is to help those in need and provide the best treatment for those wounded. This is the moment when we all need to stand together and punch our enemy hard. This is enough!

The blast took place in an area of the Afghan capital known for playing host to offices for a number high-profile organizations.

(Via AFP, BBC & CNN)