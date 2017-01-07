Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington And Other Americans Salute President Obama In A Farewell Video

01.07.17

President Barack Obama may not attract the star power of a Ted Nugent or a Scott Baio, but that’s never been a real problem for the outgoing prez. He seems to okay slumming it with the Bruce Springsteens and Beyoncés of the world. Obama’s work in The White House was saluted on Friday night at the First Family’s celeb-stuffed farewell soiree and that included a lovely video placing a spotlight on the man’s achievements.

“Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency” (reasonable title) features a blend of Americans expressing their feelings on the Obama era. Naturally, said blend included a number of notable names like Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres and Kerry Washington sharing their thoughts.

“You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the People.’” said Washington. “It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that ‘We.’”

Certainly worth your time and it clocks in as a brisk watch. It’s not hard to imagine Trump asking his staff why no one is making one of these for him, so Kanye West is probably due to receive a lot of uncomfortable phone calls.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

