It has been a few weeks since the controversial account was published accusing Master Of None star Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct. The article created quite the debate over consent and the limits of the #MeToo movement. It also sparked a bit of backlash against the unnamed woman who made the accusations, highlighted by a scathing comment by CNN and HLN personality Ashleigh Banfield that called the account just a “bad date” and not enough to drop a “career-ending sentence” on Ansari.

But now Amy Schumer, one of Ansari’s friends and a fellow comedian, is speaking out against his behavior in a new episode of The Katie Couric Podcast. As Schumer lays out to Couric, the actions of Ansari are not a criminal but they are also “not acceptable” and should create some understanding according to HuffPost: