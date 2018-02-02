Amy Schumer Addresses Aziz Ansari And The Accusations Against Him: ‘That Behavior Is Not Acceptable’

It has been a few weeks since the controversial account was published accusing Master Of None star Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct. The article created quite the debate over consent and the limits of the #MeToo movement. It also sparked a bit of backlash against the unnamed woman who made the accusations, highlighted by a scathing comment by CNN and HLN personality Ashleigh Banfield that called the account just a “bad date” and not enough to drop a “career-ending sentence” on Ansari.

But now Amy Schumer, one of Ansari’s friends and a fellow comedian, is speaking out against his behavior in a new episode of The Katie Couric Podcast. As Schumer lays out to Couric, the actions of Ansari are not a criminal but they are also “not acceptable” and should create some understanding according to HuffPost:

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go,” the comic told Couric. “They go, ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior is not OK and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.”

“He’s been my friend and I really feel for the woman,” she added later in the conversation. “I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’”

