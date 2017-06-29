.@ananavarro just went in on Trump: “You are now the President of United States…and you need to stop acting like a mean girl” pic.twitter.com/N4CBdTMO6N — Colin Jones (@colinjones) June 29, 2017

Well, President Trump managed to distract America from the GOP healthcare bill (and a few other things) while attacking Mika Brzezinski’s looks in an early morning Twitter rant. Countless vocal public figures (except for Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Melania Trump) expressed disgust at Trump’s claim that the Morning Joe co-host was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” while visiting Mar-a-Lago. And over on CNN, Republican strategist Ana Navarro was incensed. Granted, this is her usual stance when it comes to Trump, but she was particularly upset about how Trump appears to be completely obsessed with bleeding women (as in his infamous Megyn Kelly period comments), and she spoke her mind:

“When I first saw the tweet this morning I was frankly disgusted. I thought to myself, this dude has such a fixation with women and blood. What is wrong with him? And then you remember that this dude, this disgusting dude, is the President of the United States.”

Navarro then stressed how she worries that Trump doesn’t realize that he’s not only acting for himself but, instead, “acting for all of us.” And she has a big problem with people using words like “disappointed” when she feels like harsher language may apply in instances like these:

“I’m really tired of hearing words like disappointed, like disturbed, like ‘I’m bothered,’ like ‘I wish he wouldn’t do it. It’s time that somebody looks at the camera and looks at him and calls him up and says, ‘Listen, you crazy, lunatic 70-year-old man-baby, stop it. You are now the President of United States, the commander-in-chief, and you need to stop acting like a mean girl.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Huckabee Sanders once again defended Trump in today’s press conference. This won’t stop the criticism from coming, nor will Navarro’s words make much difference tomorrow when the next outrageous quotes surface. However, there’s sure to be plenty of nightly and morning dissection of this morning’s tweets to come. Something to look forward to?

(Via CNN)