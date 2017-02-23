Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This CBS New York clip reveals how protests grew violent outside the home of a police officer who fired a gun during an altercation with teens while off duty. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on video, and the confrontation reportedly stemmed from “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property.” The officer is currently on administrative leave, and at least 300 protesters walked Anaheim streets late on Wednesday. Some protesters scratched up the cop’s truck and otherwise vandalized his property.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the initial altercation. The officer who fired his weapon attempted to detain a 13-year-old boy, who was subsequently released when the Anaheim PD arrived on the scene. The incident sparked outrage in the community, and protesters blocked traffic in Anaheim while chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that some protesters yellied at police and threw rocks. Police then called in tactical teams and arrested at least ten men, eight women, and six juveniles. ABC 7 reported that the protesters could face “misdemeanor charges ranging from failing to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.” Melissa Etehad of the Los Angeles Times captured some of the protests on video.