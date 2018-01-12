Anderson Cooper Fights Back Tears After Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments Inspire Him To Reflect On Time He Spent In Haiti

01.11.18 3 hours ago 9 Comments

Donald Trump has said plenty of incendiary things over the course of his presidency (and life), and his latest remarks are truly repellant. When discussing the bipartisan immigration deal, Trump raged about taking in people from “sh*thole” countries after lawmakers “floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.” No, really.

“Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.

Many were quick to denounce these comments as racist and inspired Anderson Cooper to reflect on his own time in Haiti. During Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper explained that he had spent a significant amount of time in the country for work and vacation, and explained that while there were good and bad Haitians, just like there are good and bad people everywhere else, he was constantly in awe of their strength and fortitude in the face of “more injustice than our President ever has.”

