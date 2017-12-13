Anderson Cooper’s Twitter Account May Have Been Compromised In A Crude Message To Donald Trump

12.13.17

Donald Trump was uncharacteristically gracious after the loss of his endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — regardless of what behind-the-scene White House sources are claiming — tweeting his congratulations to Moore’s opponent Doug Jones,” and noting that “write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win.” By Wednesday morning Trump had slightly changed his tune however, effectively throwing Moore under the bus by reminding everyone that Luther Strange was his original endorsed candidate, and that he didn’t have confidence in Moore to begin with.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” the president tweeted. Sure!

Shortly after, Anderson Cooper’s Twitter account fired off a now-deleted tweet replying to Trump, writing, “Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

This is the kind of behavior we can expect from Andy Cohen, but et tu Silver Fox? As such, after the tweet was deleted, the CNN Communications handle blasted out a followup tweet claiming, “This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”

It seems somewhat unlikely that someone would hijack Cooper’s Twitter account to lob a low-level burn at Trump, but that’s the story and we’re sticking to it for now.

