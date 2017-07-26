Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In May, CNN ended its relationship with Kathy Griffin after she took part in a photoshoot that included a prop of the severed head of President Donald Trump. Prior to her termination, Griffin’s New Year’s Eve partner-in-crime Anderson Cooper said that he was “appalled” by the photos and called the “inappropriate.” Anderson recently elaborated on his comments a bit and said he thinks the whole fiasco will only be a blip in Griffin’s career.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Cooper if he and Griffin were still friends. Cooper replied yes, but that he still maintained that the photoshoot was inappropriate. “I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back,” Cooper said. “She’s incredibly funny and a lot of people love her and I think she’ll bounce back from this.”

Shortly after she was fired from CNN, Griffin held a press conference to discuss how the photoshoot had affected her.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this … He [Trump] broke me. He broke me … Trump is trying to ruin my life. [If] you don’t stand up you get run over … This is America. You shouldn’t have to die for it. Death threats are constant and specific. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it could be you.”

In July, Griffin confirmed that she had been interviewed by the Secret Service following the photoshoot.

(Via Bravo)