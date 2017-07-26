Anderson Cooper Holds Out Hope For Kathy Griffin’s Return: ‘I Think She’ll Bounce Back’

#Donald Trump #Anderson Cooper
07.26.17 7 mins ago

In May, CNN ended its relationship with Kathy Griffin after she took part in a photoshoot that included a prop of the severed head of President Donald Trump. Prior to her termination, Griffin’s New Year’s Eve partner-in-crime Anderson Cooper said that he was “appalled” by the photos and called the “inappropriate.” Anderson recently elaborated on his comments a bit and said he thinks the whole fiasco will only be a blip in Griffin’s career.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Cooper if he and Griffin were still friends. Cooper replied yes, but that he still maintained that the photoshoot was inappropriate. “I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back,” Cooper said. “She’s incredibly funny and a lot of people love her and I think she’ll bounce back from this.”

Shortly after she was fired from CNN, Griffin held a press conference to discuss how the photoshoot had affected her.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this … He [Trump] broke me. He broke me … Trump is trying to ruin my life. [If] you don’t stand up you get run over … This is America. You shouldn’t have to die for it. Death threats are constant and specific. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it could be you.”

In July, Griffin confirmed that she had been interviewed by the Secret Service following the photoshoot.

(Via Bravo)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Anderson Cooper
TAGSANDERSON COOPERdonald trumpKATHY GRIFFINsecret service

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 3 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP