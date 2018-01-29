BREAKING: Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as FBI deputy director, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell @ NBC News pic.twitter.com/kLrhDjzq7B
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 29, 2018
Andrew McCabe, currently a deputy director for the FBI and previously the agency’s acting director following James Comey’s firing by President Trump, is reportedly stepping down a few months before his planned retirement. Back in December, the New York Times reported that McCabe was expected to retire in March of 2018, when he would have accrued enough years with the bureau to do so, but NBC News now claims that the 49-year-old deputy director has gone on “terminal leave.” In effect, this means he will “remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March.”
One of NBC News’ sources explained that McCabe was simply “stepping aside,” and that his decision had nothing directly to do with Trump’s apparent unhappiness with him. Even so, considering the significant public (and private) pressures exerted against him and his FBI colleagues by the White House, the timing is interesting.
When McCabe first took the reigns after Comey’s firing, Trump reportedly grilled him about who he voted for. Not long after, various sources indicated that the president and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been pressuring the new director, Christopher Wray, to fire McCabe. Trump also wanted to discredit him following Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee over the summer, but several aides managed to talk him out of it.
(Via NBC News)
Oh poor guy, gets to get paid to not do his job. Regardless of trump McCabe is a hack who didn’t deserve his post.
You don’t know what terminal leave is, do you? He’s simply taking the vacation days he’s accrued over the years but didn’t use. But then again, you probably don’t get paid vacation days working at Burger King, do you?
Definition of terminal leave. : a final leave consisting of accumulated unused leave granted to a member of the armed forces just prior to separation or discharge from service.
[www.merriam-webster.com]
“I’m an admitted troll. I post stupid inane comments on here, don’t believe a word I say, and do all of it for entertainment.” – @This_isnt_kayfabe
Jimmy Kimmel could do a recurring skit where he just asks Kayfabe and Trickle simple questions about life
Good grief. No way this happens without some dirt dig up from somewhere. That’ll come out soon enough.
Just another day in the trashing of America by ALL sides.
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid 90 dollar hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
This is what i do… Click Here And Start Work
everything is fine.
Nothing to see here, move along
#fakepost
Well, now that he’s essentially retired, his schedule’s probably wide open. I’m guessing he could pencil those Mueller interviews into his daily planner any time he wants to…
Bingo. First stop, Mueller’s office to give a statement under oath about Trump quizzing him on his politics and who he voted for just before trashing him on twitter and trying to force him out.
Gee, don’t even mention the memo or anything. That’s certainly not a relevant factor.
BANGHAZI!!!
Ah yes, the MAGA hashtag of the month being aggregated by reputable sources like DeplorableGertrude and KekLord1488
Yeah, I’m sure it’s just total coincidence that McCabe is taking a permanent vacation at the very moment its release is being voted on.
I’m sure it’ll get a mention once a vote passes. Although since you seem so intent on trying to keep this site honest, why not create your own news aggregator, where you can include all of your wildest tin-foil fantasies.