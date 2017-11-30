Getty Image

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury stepped on a hornet’s nest of outrage earlier in the week when she commented that women should “sometimes take the blame” for sexual harassment. While there’s no doubt she did say that, the actress responded in a statement that her words were taken out of context and ignored in their entirety.

The reactions to her initial comments were not kind and echoed criticisms that women have faced over sexual harassment for years. When you drop a comment that even remotely sounds like a woman is “asking for it,” it is bound to trigger the type of knee-jerk outrage we saw. Lansbury felt the need to clarify what she had said and made clear that she was not blaming women for sexual harassment according to Entertainment Weekly: