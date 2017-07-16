Getty Image

Ann Coulter’s reputation may have preceded her during a Delta flight from New York to Florida on Saturday. The Conservative pundit reportedly reserved an “extra room seat” well ahead of the flight, thinking that all would be fine and it would be an uneventful trip. Then she was apparently asked to move by the Delta crew to make room for another passenger for an unspecified reason. We know this because Coulter unleashed a tweetstorm unlike most you’ve ever seen.

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an "emergency" to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

The pundit tweeted for close to two hours about Delta’s practices, the people who took her seat, the response of the flight crew to her questions about her seat, and the quality of Delta’s WiFi during the entire flight. If you listen close enough, you can actually hear her still yelling about it. If you needed more proof, just look at the faces of the people next to Coulter’s reserved seat:

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

It’s clear just from the looks that this was a person who was not happy and likely was letting everybody know it. Also, it’s understandable. While most things that Coulter says are inflammatory and offensive, this is the sort of thing that could happen to any of us. It’s not a dog in the aisle or a crazy person shouting Trump slogans at you, but merely just a seating issue. That said, it’s Ann Coulter and she’s somebody who might’ve wore out the ability of others to see her side of things.

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

But at least @Delta was nice @ it, summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Now Delta has had its fair share of bad news over the years, including in the wake of the United incident where a passenger was dragged off the flight. This nowhere near that level of controversy, but Coulter would lead you to believe that it was.

Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

And best of all, she literally took a two hour break from tweeting about the situation — possibly due to the bad WiFi according to her claims — only to continue shortly after:

Also, @Delta, your wifi doesn't work — probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they're being treated. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@JetBlue has free wifi and doesn't wantonly remove passengers from their assigned seats, booked in advance FOR A REASON. @Delta sucks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Then she continued to tweet into the next day, posting fresh takes on Delta airlines for lunch on Sunday, including several retweets from supporters:

.@Delta motto: "How can we make your flight more uncomfortable?" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

And as we said, there’s definitely a valid complaint here. At the very least, the airline could offer a proper explanation for the seat change and guarantee some sort of concession for a future flight. Past that, though, it seems there are plenty of people taking joy from Coulter’s situation.