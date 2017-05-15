Bill Nye Schools Tucker Carlson In Climate Change

Ann Coulter Slams Trump For Failing As A ‘Great Negotiator’ And Fears That The ‘Haters Were Right’

05.15.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

Ann Coulter literally wrote the book on remaining steadfast in one’s trust in President Donald Trump, but if the professional political antagonist’s recent Daily Caller interview is any indication, the In Trump We Trust author seems ready to inflate a life-raft, jump Trump-ship, and paddle her way back to reality.

In the interview, Coulter runs down a laundry list of missteps that she feels Trump has made in his four months in The White House. She (surprisingly) has no problem going scorched earth on her prior bestie right out of the gate and airs a Festivus-like airing of grievances and gripes she has with president, via The Daily Caller:

“Uhhhh. I’m not very happy with what has happened so far. I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn’t North Korea, and if he doesn’t keep his promises I’m out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues.”

Coulter went on to rant about how she (and many others like her) feels let down by the negotiation tactics Trump has brought to the table thus far. Trump had promised to be a “master negotiator” during his campaign, but Coulter not only says she’s unimpressed with the results thus far but hasn’t seen much of an effort:

“I hate to say it, but I agree with every line in my friend Frank Bruni’s op-ed in The New York Times today. Where is the great negotiation? Where is the bull in the china shop we wanted? That budget the Republicans pushed through was like a practical joke… Did we win anything? And this is the great negotiator?”

Coulter later addressed the subject of Trump steering the country towards the New York “swamp” he had promised to drain, as well as the president’s employment of his children, something she described as “the one fascist thing he has done.” She goes on to wonder aloud if the ‘Never Trumpers’ that were so loud back in November may have actually have had a point.

Around The Web

TAGSann coulterdonald trumpthe daily caller

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 5 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP