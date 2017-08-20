Getty Image

Ann Coulter isn’t pleased with her so-called “Emperor God,” Donald Trump. Following the firing of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Coulter took Trump to task for seemingly intensifying the size and depth of the swamp rather than working towards draining it.

The crux of Coulter’s disenchantment with the Trump White House stems from the lack of campaign promises being fulfilled. And now that Bannon’s gone, who will push Trump to the far-right and get the political Shop-Vac going?

“If Trump wants to prove that he didn’t get the good ideas from Bannon, then it better be pedal-to-the-metal on deportations, the Wall, that tax hike on people who make more than $5 million a year, which I understand was Bannon’s idea but perhaps I was wrong. If that was Trump’s idea, then let’s have it!… Did you hear that on Wall Street, they were cheering today?”

The “good ideas” coming from Bannon doesn’t align with the fact that Bannon joined the Trump regime almost a year to the day he was fired. Bannon was a late addition to the Trump campaign, but one who was highly influential. Time called him “the great manipulator” on the cover, and Trump took umbrage at SNL‘s portrayal of Bannon, the deathly puller of stings. This is something Coulter believes led to his ultimate downfall: “All you have to do with whatever White House staffer the media would like to get fired — just put him on the cover of a magazine and call him ‘President Whatever the Guy’s Last Name Is.’” Coulter followed up that statement by saying Trump’s “tiny little ego explodes” when someone other than Trump is put in the spotlight.

It’s almost as if no one saw that coming.

Coulter continued on, explaining what she considers the ultimate irony: “The media is running the staffing at the White House now.” Trump is so concerned with how the media perceives him, the same media he lambasts on the daily, that they are manipulating his staffing choices and thus, his ability to execute his agenda.

Coulter hates this whole situation almost more than Delta Airlines. Almost.

