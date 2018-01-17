Ann Curry stopped by CBS This Morning on Wednesday to open up about the firing of her former Today co-anchor, Matt Lauer, in light of sexual misconduct allegations. Curry previously said in a statement that she admired the women for having the courage to speak up and that “this kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop,” but here she was given a chance to elaborate on those thoughts.

When asked by Norah O’Donnell point blank whether or not Matt Lauer abused his power, Curry struggled to answer the question. “I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations,” she started off. “I can tell you that I’m not surprised by the allegations.”

When asked what she meant by that, Curry again stated that she’s trying not to hurt people. “I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated, I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain for somebody else,” she said, referencing her own ousting from Today due to rumored personality conflicts with Lauer.

“I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment, that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that,” she continued. “It was verbal sexual harassment.”

Curry remained guarded throughout the interview, but you can only wonder what exactly the poor woman went through. You can watch the full segment below: