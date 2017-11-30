Getty Image

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing from NBC News just as a slew of sexual misconduct allegations were about to be reported on, the question on most minds was what Lauer’s former Today co-host Ann Curry thought of the whole thing. Curry was famously ousted from Today in 2012, giving a tearful on-air goodbye following rumors that she and Lauer were not getting along behind the scenes. Lauer’s treatment of Curry subsequently left a bad taste in many people’s mouths.

Curry did quietly comment on the scandal however, while speaking with People about her upcoming PBS docuseries airing in early 2018, We’ll Meet Again.

Although she admits she’s still processing what happened, Curry did note that broadly, it signifies how Corporate America has overall let women down. “The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. She also offered some words of support for the accusers who were brave enough to come forward:

“I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record. Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear. This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop,” she says. “This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.”

It’s with any hope that Curry is right, and that this is indeed a turning point in American corporate culture.

